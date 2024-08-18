Rayhan hails Dubai factor after breakthrough professional Tour victory in India

Rayhan Thomas, champion on the PGTI with uncle Thomas (left) and sister Sasha (right).. - Photo instagram

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 3:21 PM

Just hours after clinching a milestone first professional title at the KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open in India, Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas acknowledged the significant impact growing up in Dubai has had on his golf career.

He also reflected on his time at Oklahoma State University (OSU), where he honed his skills on a golf scholarship and the crucial role his Uncle played while caddying for him during the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament.

"Lots of thanks go to my uncle Thomas – he was with me all week. On completing the last hole, I just wanted to embrace him – I was happy for both of us," Rayhan shared.

Rayhan also emphasized the importance of his college golf experience in the United States, saying, "Playing college golf in the United States helped me prepare well for the professional level. You experience a lot of pressure in US college golf because playing for a team means your score carries much more weight.

Rayhan and his Dad John. - Photo Instagram

Rayhan Thomas's journey in golf is a remarkable story of growth, perseverance, and success. Growing up in Dubai, he was fortunate to have access to world-class golfing facilities, which undoubtedly played a significant role in honing his skills.

His exposure to these top-tier courses and the competitive environment of the UAE's golf scene provided him with a strong foundation.

“Dubai has also helped a lot as I’ve had access to some of the best golfing facilities there,” he said. “Coming back to my home country India completes the cycle in my career.”

It’s a testament to his dedication and the opportunities he seized along the way.

From a young talent in Dubai to a rising star on the international stage, Rayhan’s journey is one of inspiration and proof that hard work, combined with the right environment, can lead to great heights in the sport.

The start of the journey

Let’s take a step back to look at how it all began.

Rayhan’s journey in golf is quite remarkable. Starting with a gift from his aunt he joined CHIII Performance Golf Academy, That sparked his passion and he quickly made his mark on the local scene.

In a distinguished amateur career he represented Dubai Creek in many amateur victories, especially on the local UAE scene as part of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) calendar – and at 16 years of age became the first amateur to win on the MENA Tour – the Dubai Creek Open at his home club.

He also won the Scottish Boy’s Strokeplay Championship in 2016 at Lanark Golf Club.

At 17, Rayhan upstaged former Open champion Darren Clarke as he equalled a world record with nine consecutive birdies again at Dubai Creek on the MENA Tour, before finishing runner-up in the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2018.

His early victories and milestones, especially against seasoned professionals, highlight his talent and promise in the sport.

For the last five years, he has been at Oklahoma State University (OSU) on a golf scholarship and turned professional on 1st June 2024. He won the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational at College – which got him into the Korn Ferry Tour event in Kansas – where he made the cut.

Rayhan Thomas with tournament and club officials following his first victory as a professional on the PGTI.- Supplied photo

Key invites

Rayhan was invited to play in the International Series Morocco, on the Asian Tour where he finished in tied eighth. A further invite followed to play in the International Series England at Foxhills where he missed the cut by one shot.

Then he flew to India for last week’s PGTI event.

On Sunday, he played in the Pro-Am of the Coimbatore Open which was followed by a drive to Bangalore to be with his extended family for a few day’s rest.

Rayhan’s father, John, has lived in Dubai since 1993. Originally from Kerala, he manages an oil and gas contracting firm.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said: “We are so excited with how Rayhan is playing – especially since turning professional. This win has come sooner than we thought – and he is trending in the right direction.

Strength of charather

“One of his greatest attributes is his calmness in challenging times – whether he is in contention or not playing well, he is always the same. His strength of character also shone through last year when he injured his hand which required surgery. He was patient and definitely learned from that experience.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him back to Dubai later in the week,” added Rayhan’s father.