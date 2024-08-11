Rayan Ahmed set to make history for the UAE in US Amateur Championship

The UAE's Rayan Ahmed in action (library photo).- Supplied photo

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:43 PM

Rayan Ahmed is poised to make history for the UAE when he competes in the 2024 US Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

This marks the first time in the tournament’s 129-year history that the UAE will be represented.

Ahmed, a 17-year-old UAE passport holder, is set to play in the 36-hole qualifier. He recently made waves by emerging as a medalist in his latest qualifying round at Columbine Country Club, where he showcased his talent and determination.

After the performance Ahmed said: “I drove really well, averaging over 320 yards off the tee, made the greens, made the ups and downs. I was in the zone and what clicked was my putting. I holed everything.

“I am really happy with where my game is,” he added. “I am so happy to raise the flag for UAE in the U.S. Amateur. I amhugely grateful to my parents for supporting me through my ups and downs.”

Ahmed’s first round is over the Chaska Town Golf Club at 12.52 pm from Hole 10 (local US time).

Tuesday’s round is at Hazeltine National Golf Club at 7.22 am from Hole 1 with the leading 64 players progressing to the match play competition, with a play-off - if required to determine the exact field size.

Wednesday sees one round of matchplay, Thursday sees two rounds of matchplay, Friday hosts the quarter-finals, with the semis on Saturday and the Championship Match over 36 holes on Sunday – all matchplay rounds will be over the Hazeltine layout.

Hazeltine National is recognized throughout the world as a monumental test of golf, Hazeltine is one of the few golf clubs in the country to have hosted every premier championship offered by both the USGA and PGA of America.