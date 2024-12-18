Rayan Ahmed takes one-shot lead into final round at US Kids UAE Championship

Second round leader Rayan Ahmed (EGF) in action in today's second round at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. - Supplied photo

Rayan Ahmed, representing the UAE, shot a second-round 71 to go along with his opening round of 70 for a 36-hole total of 141, three under par to lead the US Kids UAE Championship Boy’s 15 - 18 Division by one shot with 18 holes to play.

There are 14 Divisional Age Groups in this tournament, sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The 54-hole Elite Division for Boys and Girls 13-18 years old is recognised as a World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A.

Rayan, who turned 18 just two days ago, told Khaleej Times immediately after his round, “I was pleased with my overall game over the first two days. I hit 17 greens in regulation in round one, and I believe I hit 16 greens today—I have not calculated all my stats yet and have only just finished my round.

“I drove the ball well, had trouble on the third hole where I went into the water twice – but recovered with a bogey six. I managed three birdies on the card which was encouraging.

“I have given myself a lot of birdie chances over the first two days – not converted as many as I would have liked – but that is golf and why I had so many pars on the card – I could not have shot much worse. This has given me confidence going into tomorrow’s final round,” he concluded.

The leader of the Girl’s 15-18 Division is Ailsa Molokanova representing the Russian Golf Federation with rounds of 74 and 77 to have a four-shot lead.

Leading the 13-14 Girl’s Division is Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club) with rounds of 79 and 75 on 154 for a three-shot lead.

The leaders go out last in the final round tomorrow (Thursday) in Division order with the Boy’s 15-18 Division leaders, Ahmed, Aayan Dadabhoy (JGE) and Matteo Sasdelli (Italy) teeing off in a three-ball at 7.50 am off tee one.

Round Two Scores (Par 72)

Boys 15-18

Ahmed (EGF) 70. 71. 141.

Dadabhoy (JGE) 67. 75. 142. G. Sasdelli (Italy) 71. 74. 145. Girls 15-18 Molokanova (Russian Golf Fed’n) 74. 77. 151. Singhania (Ind) 77.78. 155. Girls 13-14 Sood (The Els Club) 79. 75. 154.

Bakhour (Lebanon) 83. 74. 157.