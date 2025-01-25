Rayan Ahmed leads Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open with career-best 9-hole stretch

Leading First-Round Gross Scores - EGF star's blazing six-under-par front nine puts him two shots ahead in the 36-hole event

Rayan Ahmed, a rising star from the Emirates Golf Club (EGF), delivered a career-best performance at the Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open, carding a six-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead in the 36-hole event.

Starting on hole one, 18-year-old Ahmed set the tone with a blistering six-under-par 30 on his front nine – marking the best nine-hole stretch of his career.

He then added a birdie on hole 12, followed by a rollercoaster back nine that featured a bogey-birdie-bogey-par sequence, handing in a solid 36 for an 18-hole score of 66.

Behind Ahmed, Ben Alexander (YLAD) sits in second place with a score of 68, while Padraig Curry (YLAD) and Tariq El Chaib (AD) are tied for third at 69.

In total, nine players in a field of 81 men and women managed to break par, setting up an exciting finish as the second round approached.

The Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open is a critical qualifier for the EGF 2024–25 Order of Merit, with both men’s and women’s divisions featuring strong contenders.

In the Ladies’ Division, Sana Tufail (EGF) shot an even-par 72 to lead by three shots over Sara Engsig (EGF).

James Harris, commenting on the first round, said:‘We have had a great first round with some excellent golf in the Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s and Ladies’ Opens.

"Congratulations to all the leaders – but, as always, there is plenty to play for – the back nine at Yas Links is never easy at the end of two days of competition.

The final round will take place tomorrow (Sunday), with the leaders teeing off at 10:50 AM.

