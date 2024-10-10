Ramharack picks four wickets as Windies beat Bangladesh in Women's T20 World Cup

West Indies players celebrate a wicket. — X

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack took four wickets as West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday to strengthen their chances of making it to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Ramharack, 29, struck at regular intervals to help West Indies restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 103-8 off 20 overs in Sharjah.

West Indies raced to the target in just 12.5 overs on a slow track in Sharjah.

"It was quite slow early on and I felt like you had to vary your pace as much as possible," said Ramharack, named player of the match.

"We knew that they have a couple of batters who could hit the ball really well, we just had to stay patient."

Skipper Hayley Matthews gave West Indies a flying start as they raced to 48-0 off the first six overs of powerplay.

Her quickfire 34 runs came with the help of six fours before she was bowled by pacer Marufa Akter.

Stafanie Taylor retired hurt on 27 but by then West Indies had the game firmly in their control.

Deandra Dottin (19 not out) smashed two sixes in the 13th over to seal the key game for her team.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh struggled against some disciplined bowling after a promising start.

"I think we had a very good start, but in the middle we played so many dots and then we gave them so many wickets as well," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana.