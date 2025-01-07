RAK's Al Hamra Golf Club all set to host prestigious Bonallack and Patsy Hankins Trophies

Officials on the practice day at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, ahead of the Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy. Left to right: Ian Pattinson, The R&A Captain (2024-2025), General Abdullah AlHashmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF, Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, and Bach Cuong Khang, Deputy General-Secretary of the Vietnam Golf Association. - Supplied photo

Leading amateur golfer Lottie Woad will headline a star-studded field at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, where both the Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy will take place. The prestigious events are organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Ryder Cup-style team format features 12 players from each side—12 men and 12 women—competing over three days.

Day 1 (Wednesday) will kick off with morning tee times for five foursome matches for both the men and women. The Bonallack Trophy tee times are from 7:10 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. from the 1st tee, while the Patsy Hankins Trophy will tee off at the same times from the 10th tee.

In the afternoon, five fourballs will take place, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. for the men from tee 1, and the women from tee 10 at the same time.

The first Bonallack Trophy was held in 1996 in Australia, and this marks its 12th edition. The Patsy Hankins Trophy began in 2016, and this is its fifth edition.

Day 2 (Thursday) will again feature foursomes in the morning and four balls in the afternoon.

On Friday, the final day, there will be 12 singles matches, with both men and women competing. Tee times will be from 7:10 a.m. to 11:10 a.m., all from tee 1.

Sir Michael Bonallack (1934–2023), a legend of the game, was an English amateur golfer and one of the leading administrators in world golf during the late 20th century. He won the English Amateur and The Amateur Championship five times each, and the Brabazon Trophy four times.

He was a member of nine Walker Cup teams and participated in the Eisenhower Trophy seven times. His best finish in The Open was 11th in 1959, and he was the leading amateur in The Open in both 1968 and 1971.

Patsy Hankins (1945–2015) was one of the most respected golf administrators New Zealand has ever produced.

Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, said at the Opening Ceremony: "We are delighted to host these significant events on the global golf calendar. It is an honour to be part of these prestigious trophies, and we look forward to watching the best amateur players from Europe and Asia battle it out here at our course in Ras Al Khaimah."

Star players competing include Lottie Woad (England), the current World Number One in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, and Jose Luis Ballester (Spain), the leading male in the field at Number Five in the Men’s WAGR.