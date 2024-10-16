Rain washes out day one of India-New Zealand first Test

India's captain Rohit Sharma (4R) interacts with officials after the first day play of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand was called-off due to rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. — AFP

The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Wednesday, with bad weather forecast throughout the week in the south Indian city of Bengaluru.

The umpires inspected the surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium shortly before tea and decided that no play would be possible.

It was another frustrating day for the touring side, whose Asian tour began with a one-off Test against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain in Greater Noida last month.

The current series, which also features matches in Pune and Mumbai, is part of the World Test Championship. India are eyeing a big win over the 2021 champions to improve their chances of making a third consecutive final next year.

New Zealand are without batting mainstay Kane Williamson for the opening match due to a groin injury sustained during the 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka. Pace bowler Ben Sears was ruled out of the series with a knee injury. The match marks Tom Latham's first assignment as the new permanent captain of the Black Caps after he took over from Tim Southee this month.

Rohit Sharma's India, fresh from beating Bangladesh 2-0, are looking to win their 19th straight series on home soil since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012.