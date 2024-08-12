Rai declared winner but Matt Kuchar dead-set on solo Monday finish at troubled Wyndham

Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck in Lahore
This must surely be a first in golf!
There is an intriguing scenario at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on the PGA Tour. A rain delay earlier in the week likely led to a backlog of unfinished rounds. To keep the tournament on schedule, it became necessary to play 36 holes on the final day, a marathon effort for most players.
The leaders finished their rounds earlier than the rest of the field and the trophies were presented, even though not all players had completed their rounds. In such situations, the tournament is technically not over until the last putt drops.
The decision to proceed with the trophy presentation could be made to avoid further delays, especially if the remaining groups are not in contention for the win.
It's rare, but this scenario highlights the challenges of managing a tournament under adverse weather conditions.
There was no re-draw after round three as is the norm – due to time constraints. Could the officials get everyone around before it was too dark to play?
The answer is nearly.
The penultimate group, including the champion Aaron Rai (Eng), just finished – leaving one group out on the course on the 18th hole.
Matt Kuchar (US) told officials he would not complete the hole and marked his ball after his tee shot – so as it says on the PGA Tour website – the tournament is ‘suspended.’
The other two players in the final group completed their rounds.
The decision to suspend play is subjective – and the officials have no right to force a player to play in bad light.
Kuchar is out of contention in a 10-way tie for 12th place and cannot make the FedEx playoffs.
Congratulations to Aaron Rai, a 29-year-old golfer from Wolverhampton, England. A former DP World Tour player, Rai graduated from the world golf ecosystem.
He turned pro in 2012 and graduated through the erstwhile EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour and then the DP World Tour. Then on the Korn Ferry Tour, he got his PGA Tour Card status.
He is now a PGA Tour champion – but his progress on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), FedEx Cup Standings must wait for Kuchar to complete his round.
Further updates will follow when Kuchar completes his round!
Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck in Lahore
The athlete, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds
Indian veteran Jeev Milkha Singh relishing the challenge of competing alongside the ‘young guns’ on tour
The Dubai Golden Visa Awardee from India said competing at the Paris Games was one of the highlights of his journey in golf
India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey on Thursday as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice
American shoots ten-under 61 as Dubai Golden Visa awardee Jeev Milkha Singh looks to challenge the younger players after finishing tied 9th
Andre de Grasse ran a superb last leg to bring the Tokyo silver medallists home in 37.50 seconds for a second gold in the event following their 1996 success
Spain won their first Olympic men's football title since 1992