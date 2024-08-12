Rai declared winner but Matt Kuchar dead-set on solo Monday finish at troubled Wyndham

Aaron Rai winner of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour - but not quite finished yet! - Supplied photo

This must surely be a first in golf!

There is an intriguing scenario at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on the PGA Tour. A rain delay earlier in the week likely led to a backlog of unfinished rounds. To keep the tournament on schedule, it became necessary to play 36 holes on the final day, a marathon effort for most players.

The leaders finished their rounds earlier than the rest of the field and the trophies were presented, even though not all players had completed their rounds. In such situations, the tournament is technically not over until the last putt drops.

The decision to proceed with the trophy presentation could be made to avoid further delays, especially if the remaining groups are not in contention for the win.

It's rare, but this scenario highlights the challenges of managing a tournament under adverse weather conditions.

There was no re-draw after round three as is the norm – due to time constraints. Could the officials get everyone around before it was too dark to play?

The answer is nearly.

The penultimate group, including the champion Aaron Rai (Eng), just finished – leaving one group out on the course on the 18th hole.

Matt Kuchar (US) told officials he would not complete the hole and marked his ball after his tee shot – so as it says on the PGA Tour website – the tournament is ‘suspended.’