Rafael Nadal withdraws from competing at US Open

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will not compete in the US Open, he said Wednesday, with the 38-year-old Spaniard adding he did not feel he could perform at his best.
"I don't think I would be able to give my 100 per cent this time," Nadal posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Nadal, a four-time US Open champion, said his next event would be at next month's Laver Cup in Berlin.
Missing out on the US Open will mark his sixth absence in the past seven Grand Slam tournaments, the lone exception being his first round ouster at this year's French Open.
"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year's US Open, a place where I have amazing memories," Nadal posted. "I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe.
"Thanks to all my US fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of luck to all for the always amazing US Open!"
Nadal competed in the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros, where he has won 14 French Open singles titles. The Spaniard, who won Olympic singles gold in 2008, lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the second round in singles, and alongside Carlos Alcaraz fell in the doubles quarter-finals.
Last month at Bastad, Nadal reached his first ATP final since 2022, losing to Portugal's Nuno Borges.
Nadal's most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2022 French Open. He last captured the US Open crown in 2019 but now will have missed four of the past five US Opens, the exception being his run to the fourth round in 2022.
