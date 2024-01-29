Rafa Cabrera Bello Diary: 'Four rounds under par in RAK is making progress’

Rafa Cabrera Bello, in action at Al Hamra Golf Club in his final round today. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 1:31 AM

I completed my week here at Al Hamra Golf Club with a fourth round 69 to finish on 10 under par in the middle of the pack in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour.

All four of my rounds this week were under par – a sign I am playing good consistent golf – onwards and upwards.

Three birdies on the outward half with the rest pars to the turn and on the back nine – another nine straight pars.

The story of my week was 15 birdies and an eagle and seven bogeys.

A look at the winning scores over the three years of this tournament makes interesting reading.

Congratulations to the winner – there has been some great golf all week – especially near the top of the leaderboard – another week of low scores. It seems to happen every week!

Why are the scores always so good here at Al Hamra Golf Club?

A good conditioned golf course is always important, excellent greens as well as the quality of the players. We have all of this and more at Al Hamra with a modest breeze and the sun on our backs – it does not happen every week on Tour.

The best players always seem to rise to the top every week – these early events certainly set the mood for the first part of the season.

I now fly to Manama – the capital of Bahrain for next week’s $2.5 million Bahrain Championship.

A DP World Tour event was last played there in 2011, the Volvo Golf Champions won by England’s Paul Casey.

I played that year and finished tied 30th on 10 under par, ten shots back of the winner.

I am hearing there have been some enhancements to the golf course as well as to the facilities – and, of course, to the city and country – I always like returning to golf courses and places I have been before – to see how everything has developed.

Thanks again to Khaleej Times for the opportunity to do this Daily Diary from Ras Al Khaimah.

Keep in touch and see you all soon.

Wish me luck!

Rafa Cabrera Bello, is 39-years-old. He is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee and has seven professional wins in his career and is sponsored by JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.

