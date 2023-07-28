Quinton de Kock propels Seattle Orcas into Major League Cricket final

New Zealand need only win in Melbourne to seal the Bledisloe Cup for a 21st year in succession with the Rugby Championship trophy also up for grabs
Quinton de Kock played a magnificent unbeaten innings of 88 from just 50 balls as Seattle Orcas defeated Texas Super Kings by nine wickets in the Qualifier at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Thursday.
The Orcas restricted the Super Kings to 126/9 before chasing down their target in 15 overs.
Seattle became the first side to reach the final of Major League Cricket.
Meanwhile, the Super Kings will take on MI New York in the Challenger on Friday for a place in the summit clash.
The Major League Cricket Final will be held on Sunday.
Rusty Theron got the Super Kings off to a great start with the ball as he dismissed Nauman Anwar for 2 runs off 6 balls in the second over.
However, Quinton de Kock brought the momentum towards the Seattle Orcas' side with consecutive boundaries off Daniel Sams' bowling in the next over.
De Kock continued to show excellent form with the bat as he brought up his half-century through a maximum off Gerald Coetzee's bowling in the eleventh over.
With great support from Shehan Jayasuriya at the other end, the South African kept finding boundaries and eventually took the Orcas over the line in just 15 overs.
Earlier in the day, the Texas Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Faf du Plessis couldn't get his innings going as he fell to Imad Wasim for 5 runs off 8 balls in the third over.
Thereafter, the Super Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were in deep trouble at 66/5 in the twelfth over.
David Miller struck consecutive boundaries off Andrew Tye's bowling in the sixteenth over, but he was dismissed for 16 runs from 17 balls in the same over. The Super Kings were reeling at 92/6.
Thereafter, Daniel Sams and Calvin Savage struck two boundaries and two sixes in the last few overs to help the Super Kings post a fighting total in their 20 overs.
Brief Scores:
Seattle Orcas 127/1 (Quinton de Kock 88*, Shehan Jayasuriya 31*, Rusty Theron 1/20) beat Texas Super Kings 126/9 (Daniel Sams 26*, Devon Conway 24, Andrew Tye 3/32) by nine wickets.
