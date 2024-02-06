Punch beats the elements to win wind-swept OMA Emirates Medalford

Left-right: Noel O’Leary (Men’s Captain), OMA Emirates Medalford JGE winner Stephen Punch and Tanya Harrison (Ladies Vice-Captain). - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 6:09 PM

Stephen Punch (13) battled the wind to wind this month’s OMA Emirates Medalford at Jumeirah Golf Estates which saw 112 players take on the challenge of the Earth course for the members’ competition.

Punch won with a gross score of 79 and a net score of 66, sealing his victory by five clear shots.

He told Khaleej Times: “This is one of my best recent scores on the Earth course. I

“It was windy – the tees were back and the pins were tucked away – it was a tough set-up.

“I played really well, hit some excellent approach shots and sank some putts. It was just one of those days – they do not come often enough.”

Claiming victory in the Division A category with a composed performance, Fergus Gilmour secured the top spot with a net score of 72. He finished two strokes ahead of Duncan O’Sullivan and Edward Long, both posting net scores of 74.

In the Division B category, Joshua Burton emerged victorious, securing a one-stroke win with a net score of 71. Daniel Gribbin finished closely behind with a net score of 72, while Steve Noon claimed the third spot with a net score of 73.

Jane Vorster secured victory in the Ladies Division with a net score of 74.

In the Senior Division, Mohammed Darwish emerged as the winner with a net score of 73, and Sam Robinson claimed the top spot in the junior category with a net score of 84.

In the Gross Division, Mark Schoombie clinched victory with a score of gross 73

(+1), while Nicholas Whiteford secured the second spot with a score of +6 (78).

In the Stableford Division, Alex Whayman emerged victorious with a solid score of 36 points, securing the first position, while Andy Spiers secured the second spot with a score of 34 points.

Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of OMA Emirates (Dubai) UAE, commented: “We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with Dubai Golf, now expanding the sponsorship of the OMA Emirates Monthly Medal Series to Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

“We remain committed to supporting golf in this region, promoting collaborations, and fostering connections both on and off the golf course.”

Results

OMA EMIRATES MEDAL CHAMPION

Stephen Punch 66

GENTS DIVISION A

Fergus Gilmour 72

Duncan O'Sullivan 74 CB

Edward Long 74 CB

GENTS DIVISION B

Joshua Burton 71

Daniel Gribbin 72

Steve Noon 73

STABLEFORD

Alex Whayman 36

Andy Speirs 34

GROSS

Mark Schoombie 73

Nicholas Whiteford 78

JUNIOR

Sam Robinson 84

SENIOR

Mohammed Darwish 73

LADIES

Jane Vorster 74