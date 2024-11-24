'Proud' Gulati claims victory in Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World

inners of the Male and Female Divisions of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series event, Raghav Gulati (l) (Dubai Creek Resort) and Kanchana Duangsam (r, US) with the GM of Al Hamra Golf Club, RAK, Paul Booth.- Supplied photo

Seventeen-year-old Raghav Gulati, from Dubai Creek Resort, marked a major achievement in his golfing career when he clinched the prestigious Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

Gulati, playing off a +4.5 handicap, posted impressive rounds of 73, 74, and 69 for a total score of level par 216, securing victory in the 54-hole event. Coached by Stephen Deane at Dubai Golf, Gulati described his win as one of the biggest highlights of his career to date.

“I won the Montgomerie Golf Club Men’s Open earlier this year in February, and a couple of events in India last year,” said Gulati. “But this second event of the three-part series is definitely one of the biggest tournaments I’ve won on my CV.

“It’s a major event on the UAE golfing calendar, with a strong title name and a competitive field of 69 players, including UAE-based golfers and some pretty good overseas talent.”

: Ethan Banger (l, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai), celebrating his hole-in-one in today's (Sunday) final round at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, with GM, Paul Booth. - Supplied photo

“This is a big confidence boost for my game. I am a proud winner” he added. “I spoke to the tournament host, Mr Tommy Fleetwood by phone before the prize presentation – who said well done and offered me a few more words of encouragement. He is in the US at the moment on some TaylorMade business but that was a huge thrill for me.

“My next event on my tournament schedule is the King Hamad Trophy in Bahrain,” Gulati said. “I fly out there on Wednesday to practice and play the tournament.”

The Female Divisional was won by another 17-year-old, Kanchana Duangsam (USA), representing the VSGA Golf Circuit in America. She lives in Doha, Qatar.

“I was second at the last Tommy Fleetwood International Series event at JGE last month to Ananyaa Sood– so it is nice to go one better and reverse the result this time,” she told Khaleej Times, “I am planning to play in the third and final Tommy Fleetwood International Series event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi in February, next year.

Duangsam aims to enter the LET Access Tour Qualifying School in Morocco later this year.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Banger, from Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, made the most of his opportunity at the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, hitting the shot of the day with a stunning hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole. Using an eight iron from 163 yards, Banger's ace left spectators in awe.

“This is my first hole-in-one, ever—whether in a tournament or practice," said a thrilled Banger. “It was an amazing feeling to see the ball disappear into the hole!”

What makes his achievement even more impressive is that Ethan had to rearrange his school schedule to compete.

"I had a Physics Paper 2 mock exam scheduled for Friday, but I got permission to skip it and play in this tournament. It’s now been rescheduled for tomorrow with a different exam paper. Guess this hole-in-one was a great reward for my efforts!”

According to tournament records, this is the first hole-in-one in the history of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World in the UAE.

The tournament is backed by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as the host sanctioning body. It is open to junior golfers, aged between 12 and 18, who hold an approved and current golf handicap.

It is the second qualifying tournament for the 2024 – 25 EGF Boy’s and Girl’s Junior Order of Merits.

It is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier which includes WAGR points, supported by The R&A.

The next Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series event is at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, 10th – 12th February 2025. For further information Visit: www.egf.com

Results (Par 72).

Overall Division.

Gulati (Dubai Creek Resort) 73. 74. 69. 216.

Larsson (Emirates Golf Club) 71. 75. 71. 217.

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 73. 71. 73. 217.

Male Division (6,989 Yards).

Gulati (Dubai Creek Resort) 73. 74. 69. 216.

Larsson (Emirates Golf Club) 71. 75. 71. 217.