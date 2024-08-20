Players' body seeks solution to 'broken and unsustainable' cricket schedule

India's Virat Kohli attends a practice session. — AFP file

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:37 PM

The World Cricketers Association (WCA) said it has launched an independent review of the sport's structure with one of its key aims being to find a solution to the "confusing and chaotic" global schedule.

The WCA, previously known as the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations, said on Monday the review would focus on three issues - global scheduling, the economics of the sport, and player employment, contracting and regulation.

The review will be led by a panel including ex-Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir and former England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison. It will also consult players, current and former administrators, and franchise owners.

"The current model is broken and unsustainable," the body said.

"Confusing and chaotic global scheduling with no clarity on the interplay between international cricket and the domestic leagues means players are increasingly forced to choose between representing their country and optimising their careers."

WCA chair Heath Mills said cricket's leadership had failed to establish a clear and coherent global structure in which the three different formats of cricket could co-exist.

"We have virtually given up hope of it doing so. The players deserve a say on the future of the game and want us to start putting forward some solutions to known issues," Mills said.

The process would focus on making recommendations to the board on optimising the game's global structure, ensuring sustainable value, and providing more clarity, he added.

The International Cricket Council, the game's global governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.