Pioneers Sheikh Abdulla, Al Jafleh honoured at HH Sheikh Mohammed Racing Excellence Awards

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, - Photos courtesy His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 8:47 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi and Colonel Ali Khamis Al Jafleh, the pioneers of horse racing in the UAE, were honoured at the seventh edition of the prestigious His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards.

In a first for the prestigious awards Sheikh Abdulla and Al Jafleh, the founding Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, were jointly recognised for their integral roles in establishing racing in the UAE with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The winner of the Excellence Award went to legendary Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Suroor, one of the most successful trainers in the UAE, whose nine Dubai World Cup wins and countless global victories helped promote racing in Dubai and showcased the benefits of training horses in the UAE.

The awards which were announced at Meydan Racecourse during Emirates Super Saturday, were presented in seven categories - Best Horse, Best Jockey, Best Trainer, Best Owner, People’s Choice, Lifetime Achievement and Excellence Award.

These are based on criteria laid out by Dubai Racing Club, overseen by the Trustee’s Committee

The Best Horse Award went to outstanding Japan’s six-time Group 1 winner Equinox, whose owners, Silk Racing, were honoured with the Best Owner Award. The award is decided by the top-rated horse to have competed at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

"We are honoured to receive a prestigious award such as this one," said Masashi Yonemoto, representing Silk Racing. "Equinox's win here in Dubai was very special and we enjoyed watching the horses who finished behind him go on to win several big races around the world."

A superb 2023 for Aidan O’Brien, in which he won 20 Group 1 races, saw him win the Best Trainer award, while his stable jockey, Ryan Moore, a four time Longines World’s Best Jockey award winner, was crowned Best Jockey, having won 19 top level races in 2023.

Biographies of winners:

Best Horse: Equinox

2023 was the year of Equinox. The son of Kitasan Black swept all before him, taking the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic in a canter, before overcoming a wide trip in the Takarazuka Kinen back in Japan. From there, the Tetsuya Kimura-trained colt cruised to victory in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) before ending his career with a defeat of the top-class Liberty Island in the Japan Cup.

Best Owner: Silk Racing Co Ltd

As the owners of Equinox who charged to victory in four Group 1s in 2023, Silk Racing enjoyed a phenomenal year. The racing club is run by CEO Masashi Yonemoto and his wife Akiko and is affiliated with Northern Farm. Silk Racing members are no strangers to success in Dubai, having also owned 2019 Dubai Turf winner Almond Eye.

Best Jockey: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore’s Group 1 winning exploits in 2023 earned him the title of Longines IFHA World’s Best Jockey for the fourth time. His 19 successes at the top level included Sibelius in the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, while he also claimed eight of the world’s top 100 races, including Derby and Breeders’ Cup glory with Auguste Rodin.

Best Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Known as a master of his profession, Aidan O’Brien won 20 Group or Grade 1 races in 2023. Based at Ballydoyle in Ireland for the powerful Coolmore operation, the 54-year-old enjoyed notable success last season with Auguste Rodin in the Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf, while Paddington swept four Group 1s in a row, including the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Lifetime Achievement (Joint Awards)

Colonel Ali Khamis Beljafleh played an integral role in the establishment of racing in the UAE. A UAE Air Force Commander, he was the first Chairman of Dubai Racing Club when it was founded in 1992 and travelled the world to observe the sport and how it is run at global level, reporting back to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Majid Al Qasimi, the Chairman of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, is one of the establishing forces behind racing in the UAE, playing a vital role in setting up the sport in the early 1990s. He remains a hugely influential figure in the running of the popular Sharjah Racecourse and is also a successful owner/breeder.

Excellence Award: Saeed bin Suroor

Saeed bin Suroor is a household name in the world of racing. A former policeman, bin Suroor has been at the helm of Godolphin since 1995. Since then, he has been crowned British Champion Trainer four times and in 2023 Dubai Racing Carnival graduate Mawj won him his 195th worldwide Group 1 when taking the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. He has also won the Dubai World Cup an astonishing nine times.

People’s Choice Award: Hamdan Sultan Al Sabusi

Hamdan Sultan Al Sabusi is one of the youngest registered owners in the UAE and has enjoyed great success through his horse Algiers, winner of the G2 Maktoum Challenge Round 1 and 2 and a gallant second in the 2023 Dubai World Cup. A regular figure on racecourses, Hamdan’s enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport is an inspiration to other young racegoers. This year he has experienced more Dubai Racing Carnival success with Franz Kafka.