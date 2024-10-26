Piastri, Norris set Mexico practice pace as Verstappen struggles

Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico McLaren's Oscar Piastri during practice. October 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Oscar Piastri topped the times ahead of team-mate Lando Norris as McLaren delivered a strong one-two in Saturday's third and final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Piastri clocked a best lap in one minute and 16.492 seconds to outpace the title-chasing Norris by 0.059 ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Three-time world champion and series leader Max Verstappen, who leads Norris by 57 points with five of this year's 24 races remaining, was fourth for Red Bull, ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari.

Yuki Tsunoda was seventh for RB ahead of George Russell, in the second Mercedes, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Liam Lawson of RB.

McLaren's strong showing was a perfect riposte after the stewards had rejected their application for a right of appeal following Norris's five-second penalty at the United States Grand Prix last Sunday.

On a bright morning, with a track temperature of 33 degrees and the air at 17, Russell was first out for an installation lap checking his car following an overnight rebuild.

After his high-speed crash on Friday, it was proof too of the driver's strength of mind.

Verstappen was also out early to test his power unit, changed overnight after problems on Friday, and he soon swept to the top of the times only to be beaten by Russell.

As the session settled down, in front of a noisy crowd, Hamilton took control in 1:18.123 after 17 minutes only for Ferrari to respond with Sainz going three-tenths quicker ahead of Leclerc.