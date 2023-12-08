Phillips leads Kiwi fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day in Dhaka

Rain washes out second day's play as the Black Caps trail by 117 runs in Dhaka
Glenn Phillips made a defiant half-century to keep New Zealand afloat before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38-2 in their second innings on Friday as bad light brought the third day's play in the rain-hit second Test to a premature end.
Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 16 alongside Mominul Haque, who has yet to score, as Bangladesh built a slender lead of 30 runs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in fading light.
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck with his third ball before captain Tim Southee dismissed Shanto in the eighth over, leaving the hosts in some trouble before play was stopped and eventually called off.
An aggressive Phillips earlier smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in their first innings for a lead of eight runs.
The Black Caps were 55-5 after the first day, having bowled out Bangladesh for 172, before rain washed out the second day at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium but they launched a solid counter-attack thanks to Phillips' career-best knock.
“For me it’s about using my bat as much as possible,” Phillips said. “I’m generally not looking to leave many deliveries. ... But on pitches like this, understanding that sometimes being a little bit more aggressive is almost the best remedy, where if you can put a bowler off their length a little bit, then you can get them to bowl in the area that you would feel a bit more comfortable with.”
After the start was delayed due to overnight rain, Phillips took on the Bangladesh spinners during a 49-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell before turning aggressor again in a 55-run stand with Kyle Jamieson.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with figures of 3-53 and Taijul Islam claimed 3-64 with Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan picking up two wickets each to dismiss New Zealand in 37.1 overs on a track that got tougher for batting.
Bangladesh are looking to complete a sweep after winning the opening match of the two-test series by 150 runs in Sylhet.
“I think it’s better for us to bat as long as we can. If we can put up 200, 220, it will be easier to defend on this wicket,” Nayeem said. “Phillips batted aggressively today but it’s not that he will be successful everyday by batting aggressively on this type of wicket.”
ALSO READ
Brief scores
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Three match Test Series - Day 3 of 5
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh: 172 all out and 38-2
New Zealand: 180 all out
Bangladesh lead New Zealand by 30 runs with 8 wickets remaining
