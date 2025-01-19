Peter Cowen Classic Diary: Signs of a 2025 DP World Tour power shift as steady Hatton steals victory

Well, that was an interesting week for us all.

Rory McIlroy showcased the magic we’ve come to expect from him but, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to catch Tyrrell Hatton who stayed steady and composed golf to claim victory at the 2025 $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

McIlroy put on an electrifying display in the final round at the Majlis, firing a 66 to finish tied for 4th at 12-under-par but the day belonged to LIV golf’s Hatton whose 69 was good enough for him to secure the title.

We always knew McIlroy’s game would come through in the end - but sadly, it was too little, too late for the Northern Irishman who has already claimed four Dubai Desert Challenge trophies.

Hatton earned $1,530,000 for the win and picked up 1,335 Race to Dubai Points.

As I’ve said all week, the champion - if European - is likely a certainty for Luke Donald’s Team Europe for The Ryder Cup in September.

Player to Watch

My standout player this week was Italian Guido Migliozzi, a UAE resident living in Dubai Marina, who finished tied for 8th with rounds of 66, 73, 70, and 69 to total 10-under-par.

Looking at Guido’s performance this week, I reckon he’s in for a big year - especially following a breakthrough season in 2024, where he came close to earning dual status on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Migliozzi has moved up 63 spots to 19th in the Race to Dubai standings.

Next up for my four players - Migliozzi, Grant Forrest, Thomas Pieters, and Padraig Harrington -is the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, starting Thursday.

It was also nice to see so many LIV Golfers supporting the event this week - and again next week - with players like former Major champion Jimmy Walker and Robert Karlsson, a past DP World Tour Championship winner, in the RAK field.

Reed's Support

I’m particularly pleased to see players like Patrick Reed supporting the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in a couple of weeks on the DP World Tour.