Patience the key as Godolphin's Military Order marches to victory in UK Winter Derby

Military Order with Daniel Tudhope (L) beats Lord North (second from left) to win the Winter Derby Stakes at South. Photo by Martin Lynch / racingfotos.com.

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 11:40 PM

Daniel Tudhope rode a patient race aboard Godolphin's Military Order who secured a first Group 3 victory n the Winter Derby at Southwell, in the

Military Order also claimed the notable scalp of multiple Group 1 winner and three-time $5 million Dubai Turf champion Lord North in the process.

Forest Of Dean held andan uncontested lead in the 11-furlong all-weather contest, with the Charlie Appleby-trained Military Order settled in a clear third behind Claymore.

Military Order went second over a furlong and a half from home and took up the running when Forest Of Dean started to fade approaching the final furlong.

Lord North attempted to close but could not get on terms with Military Order, with the full-brother to Adayar finding plenty under Daniel Tudhope for a length verdict.

Daniel Tudhope said: “I rode Military Order in the trial for this, when he travelled great into the race and got there too easily. I was keen to ride him a bit quieter today and not get there too soon.

“I got him running at the leaders and he put his head down when he hit the front. We got racing a long way out and he is a lovely, big horse with a nice, big stride.”

ALSO READ