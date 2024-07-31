Paris Olympics: UAE's Aram Grigorian keeps medal hopes alive

Aram Grigorian of the UAE reacts after winning Marcus Nyman of Sweden. — Reuters

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 4:44 PM

UAE judoka Aram Grigorian is still in contention for a medal at the Paris Olympics despite losing his quarterfinal match against Murao Sanshiro of Japan in the under-90 kg category on Wednesday.

Having missed out on a place in the semifinal, Grigorian will now face Tsilidis Theodoros of Greece in the repechage round at 6:30 pm UAE Time today.