Paris Olympics: Sreejesh is a legend, says Indian skipper Harmanpreet

Indian players celebrate with goalkeeper Sreejesh (centre) after the match. — Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:41 PM

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh hailed PR Sreejesh as a legend after the veteran goalkeeper produced a fantastic performance to help the team beat Great Britain 4-2 on penalties to reach the semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

India, who were reduced to 10 men, defeated Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal in the shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Having made several saves in the regulation time, Sreejesh, who is playing the final tournament of his career. was the hero in the shootout for India.

"He is a legend, man, no doubt. This is his last tournament and he is playing like this. So we are looking forward and we still have two matches to go. We will give our best," Harmanpreet said.

India won the gruelling contest despite playing with 10 men for most of the match following a red card for a reckless high stick by defender Amit Rohidas in the 17th minute.

The final penalty score by substitute Raj Kumar Pal put the once dominant side in the semifinals for the second Olympics in a row, after they won bronze in Tokyo, as they look to recapture the gold medal that has eluded them since 1980.

Going a man down seemed to galvanise rather than discourage India and they pressed forward and forced a penalty corner five minutes later, with skipper Harmanpreet capitalising on the chance to give India their only score.

Britain equalised through Lee Morton after 27 minutes but India held on to prevail in the shootout.

"We were pretty angry about the card, man," Harmanpreet said. "Angry, but it is what it is. We can't run from that.

"We had to manage and the mindset was there. We needed to defend quicker and make sure the diagonal balls, the overhead balls should be in our hands."

Meanwhile, eighth-ranked Spain upset reigning champions Belgium 3-2 in the second quarterfinals on Sunday as skipper Marc Miralles netted a crucial third goal with three minutes to go before the defence stifled an attempted comeback.