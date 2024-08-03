Paris Olympics: Philippines makes history as gymnast Carlos Yulo wins gold

The UAE show jumping team finished 18th in the event
Carlos Yulo won Olympic gold on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second gold in the history of the Philippines.
The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.
The two-time world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel was pushed into the silver medal position with 14.966.
Britain's Jake Jarman, who had scored highest in qualifying a week ago, achieved 14.933 to take bronze at Bercy Arena.
ALSO READ:
The UAE show jumping team finished 18th in the event
In the final, Kusale was languishing in the sixth spot for a long time
The race features 36 sprinters in four rounds, with nine sprinters in each round
A distraught and hurt Carini shrugged off attempts by Khelif to shake her hand and the Italian collapsed to her knees and sobbed uncontrollably
Yusuf Dikec and partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won silver on Tuesday for Turkey in the mixed team 10m air pistol
Nurmagomedov is returning to the UAE for a second time having won Performance of the Night against Sergey Morozov in January 2021
The 13-year-old Dubai resident qualified for the event following an impressive second-place finish in the US Kids Golf World Teen Championship
Arab MMA fighter Omar El Dafrawy recently secured a victory over Anthony Zeidan by unanimous decision in a Welterweight Regular Season bout