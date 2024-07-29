Paris Olympics: North Korea reach mixed doubles TT final to challenge China

Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim of North Korea hug their coach after winning the match. — Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 9:23 PM

North Korea have secured their first Olympic medal in eight years after the nation's enigmatic mixed doubles TT team defeated Hong Kong, advancing to the finals for a showdown with the formidable China.

China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha also made it to the final after a tough match against the third-seeded Korean team of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin.

Lim and Shin claimed the first set and fiercely contested the following two sets, both ending 11-9, as they alternated winning points. However, they ultimately succumbed with a 4-2 defeat.

To claim gold, China will need to overcome the North Korean team of Kim Kum Yong and Ri Jong Sik, who have rarely competed in international tournaments until the Paris Olympics.

Kim and Ri, aged 22 and 24 respectively, are first-time Olympians who managed to defeat Hong Kong's resilient team in a gruelling 4-3 match that stretched to over an hour.

Victory is not guaranteed even for China's dream team.

"Tomorrow is going to be our hardest fight to date. We haven't played against the North Korean team. So we'll prepare more on our coordinations," said Sun.

Earlier on Monday, China's number two seed Fan Zhendong and defending champion Chen Meng swept past their opponents 4-0 in the first round of the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics.