Paris Olympics: Lyles wins 100m gold by five thousandths of a second

Noah Lyles of United States crosses the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Kishane Thompson of Jamaica and bronze medallist Fred Kerley of United States. — Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 12:44 AM

After all the talk and all the hype, Noah Lyles delivered when it mattered most when he won a superlative Olympic 100 metres final by five thousandths of a second on Sunday to give the United States the title for the first time in 20 years.

In one of the most competitive finals of all time, there was a blanket finish, with the stadium scoreboard initially flashing a photo finish for the first seven athletes.

It then confirmed Lyles as the winner in a personal best 9.79 seconds, the same time as Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, but ahead by a fraction.

If the race had been 99 metres Thompson would have been celebrating, but fast-finishing Lyles kept his form superbly and timed his dip expertly to add Olympic gold to his world title.

He ripped his bib name from his shirt and held it aloft, announcing himself, as he had always promised, as the fastest man in the world.

"It's the one I wanted, it's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents," said Lyles, the first American Olympic 100m champion since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

"Everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I'm the man among all of them, I'm the wolf among wolves."

Compatriot Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81 and Akani Simbini of South Africa was fourth, making it a remarkable six fourth or fifth finishes in global championships, albeit with the consolation of a national record of 9.83.