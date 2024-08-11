Paris Olympics: LeBron 'super humbled' by third basketball gold

LeBron James (centre) celebrates with teammates after the American triumph. — AFP

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 7:27 PM

LeBron James said his third Olympic gold felt the best of them all as the NBA's all-time leading points scorer helped the United States beat France 98-87 in the final on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar returned to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, notching 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France to make it five successive men's basketball golds.

"It's a big moment for USA basketball," said James.

"I'm just living in the moment. I feel super humbled that I can still play this game and play it at a high level, play with 11 other great players, and a great coaching staff go out and do it for our country."

The US beat France for the second Olympic final in a row, with James back in the squad and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry making his tournament debut.

"It was great. I think you wouldn't want it any other way to be able to face off against the host team. It was a great atmosphere," said James.

The 39-year-old won bronze as a teenager at Athens 2004 and was part of the "Redeem Team" four years later that took gold in Beijing. James appeared again at London 2012 but had not played at the Games since.

"It's the best one because it's the one that's right now," said James, suggesting it would be his final Olympics.

"I can't see myself playing in LA (in 2028). Although I also didn't see myself playing in Paris. But four years from now, I can't see it," he said.

With the French sporting spotlight locked on the Bercy Arena, the American showmen crushed Gallic hearts led by Curry and a fired up James, the "King" wearing shiny golden sneakers to mark the occasion.

The result was the same as three years ago in the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game but for the French this loss cut a little deeper coming on home hardwood in front of a captivated nation.

"It's their incredible talent that ended up marking the difference," said France coach Vincent Collet. "It's a final against the Americans, in Paris, you can say it as much as you want, each player has his emotions, we tried to use them but it wasn't possible here."

Just downstream from Notre Dame cathedral on the banks of the Seine the French faithful, including President Emmanuel Macron, gathered at the Bercy like pilgrims to Lourdes believing anything is possible and so it seemed until the final moments of an enthralling final.

As you would expect from a gold medal game there was jaw-dropping skill, raw emotion, tension and a touch of nastiness to provide spice.

James got the show started with a thundering dunk to kick-start a fast-paced affair that the Americans controlled behind a workmanlike effort building a 14-point third-quarter lead.

But the US would need nearly all of that advantage as Les Bleus, turbo-charged by a rafter-rattling home crowd, clawed their way back chopping the deficit to 82-79 with three minutes to play.

Then with the crowd on their feet and France poised to do the unthinkable, Curry - as he did in a nail-biting semi-final win over Serbia - came to the rescue for the U.S.

With the Dream Team teetering, the US captain drained three long-range three-pointers in the final two minutes to ease the pressure.