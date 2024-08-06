Paris Olympics: India's Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling semifinals

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (left) after winning her bout against Japan's Yui Susaki. — X

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 5:33 PM

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made it to the semifinals of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics after she secured a win in the quarterfinals over Ukraine's Oksana Livach on Tuesday.

Phogat defeated Oksana by 7-5 and now is just one more win away from a confirmed medal, as per Olympics.com.

In the QFs, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist, held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semifinal berth.

Vinesh's next opponent will be either Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, a Pan American Games champion.