Paris Olympics: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P event

Swapnil Kusale of India poses with his medal. — Reuters

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:09 PM

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's third medal in shooting overall at Paris Games.

Earlier, shooter Manu Bhaker opened India's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.