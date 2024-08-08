Paris Olympics: India beat Spain to clinch bronze in hockey

India's Harmanpreet Singh of India and PR Sreejesh celebrate with teammates after the match. — Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:37 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:38 PM

India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to put his side in front after they fell behind in a tournament where his heroics gave the country most of their wins.

The win gave India's their second consecutive bronze medal as part of a 13 medal haul for the once dominant side that won gold for six Games in a row from 1928 to 1956.

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was another dominant force alongside their captain in his last international tournament, helping turn away all but one of Spain's 15 shots, including a pair of saves in the closing minutes.

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, the 11th richest person in the world according to Forbes, was in the stands to support the Indians as chants of "India! India!" rang out during the match.

Spain opened the scoring in the 18th minute as skipper Marc Miralles put a penalty shot past Sreejesh after Manpreet Singh obstructed fellow midfielder Gerard Clapes in the circle.

Spain keeper Luis Calzado stretched to deflect a dragflick by Harmanpreet less than two minutes before the end of the first half. Harmanpreet would not be denied, though, and scored with 15 seconds left on the clock on another penalty corner.