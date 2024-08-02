Paris Olympics: India beat Australia for first time in Olympics since 1972, finish 2nd in Pool B

Vivek Sagar Prasad of India in action with Jake Whetton of Australia during the Men’s Pool B match at Paris 2024 Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 6:06 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 6:08 PM

The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

This is their first victory against Australia since the Olympics 1972 in Munich. India bounced back from a 1-2 loss to the defending champions Belgium in their previous game.

"Breaking the 52-Year Wait! Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972! This victory is for every Indian. Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline! Onto the Quarter Finals FT: India 3 - 2 Australia Abhishek 12' Harmanpreet 13' (PC) 32' (PS) Thomas Craig 25' (PC) Blake Grovers 55' (PS) #Hockey #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyLayegaGold #WinItForSreejesh #Paris2024 #IndvsAus," tweeted Hockey India.

Two names shined bright on India's scoresheet in the first quarter, with Abhishek (12') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13') scoring within a space of two minutes at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Thomas Craig (25') however, converted a penalty corner to bring Aussies back into the hunt.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter start in the 32nd minute. A late penalty conversion from Blake Govers in the 55th minute ensured a thrilling end to the contest in which India collected three points.

India, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists dominated the ball possession with 54 per cent, but Australia made 37 circle penetrations while attacking, way more than India, who made just 17.