Paris Olympics: Historic second medal for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh of India celebrate after clinching the bronze medal in the 10M Air Pistol mixed event. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics.