E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paris Olympics: Historic second medal for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

Bhaker becomes the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh of India celebrate after clinching the bronze medal in the 10M Air Pistol mixed event. — Reuters
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh of India celebrate after clinching the bronze medal in the 10M Air Pistol mixed event. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.


Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics.


ALSO READ:


More news from Sports