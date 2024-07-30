Paris Olympics: Historic second medal for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

Nadal believes old rival Djokovic will be favourite when they meet for the 60th time
India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.
Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.
Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.
Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics.
ALSO READ:
Nadal believes old rival Djokovic will be favourite when they meet for the 60th time
In March, Saudi launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup
Yazan Al Bawwab said, without naming anyone, that some people had shown hostility to the Palestine team at other competitions
Biles performed in front of a crowd at the Bercy Arena that included celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga and Snoop Dogg
Swedish fighter Nebil Ibrahim eliminated Waseem Abu Sal in the 57-kg preliminary round
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who won his first F1 GP in Hungary last weekend, finished third with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen fifth
The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics
Mashael Alayed smashed her personal best to come sixth of seven in her 200 metres freestyle heat