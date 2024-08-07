Paris Olympics: Amid a raging gender row, Khelif wants to make Algeria proud in final

Imane Khelif of Algeria reacts after winning her fight against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand. — Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:40 PM

Imane Khelif, one of the two boxers at the heart of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, vowed on Tuesday to put the controversy behind her and make Algeria and the Arab world proud.

Khelif delivered a flawless performance against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng to reach the final of the welterweight tournament in front of the massed Algerian fans at a repurposed Court Philippe Chatrier.

When Khelif was announced as winner, the crowd, waving Algerian flags and scarves, let out an ear-splitting roar.

"I don't want to talk about the controversy," Khelif told reporters.

Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 world championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Paris Games as part of a storm that has dominated headlines and been the subject of much discussion on social media platforms.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, with the body saying in a shambolic press conference on Monday that a sex chromosome test had ruled both of them ineligible.

Khelif and Lin are competing in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee stripped the IBA of its status as the sport's governing body in 2023 and took control of organising the boxing in Paris.

The IOC has rejected the results of the IBA-ordered tests as arbitrary and illegitimate, saying there was no reason to conduct them.

At these Games, the IOC is using boxing eligibility rules that were applied at the 2016 and 2021 Olympics which do not include gender testing.

It was all about boxing for Khelif on Tuesday.

"Everyone, the crowd was full of fans and all Algerians and the Arab world must be proud. I hope I can also make them proud in my final match," said Khelif who will face Yang Liu of China in the final on Friday.