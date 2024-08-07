E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paris Olympics: American Quincy Hall wins 400m gold

Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Quincy Hall of United States celebrates winning gold. — Reuters
Quincy Hall of United States celebrates winning gold. — Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 11:46 PM

Quincy Hall of the United States won the men's Olympic 400 metres gold medal on Wednesday

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took the silver and Muzal Samukonga of Zambia the bronze.


Japan's Nao Kusaka won the gold medal in the men's 77kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday, while Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan and Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took bronze.


Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi won the Greco-Roman gold in the men's 97kg, while Artur Aleksanyan of Aremina claimed silver.

Cuba's Gabriel Rosillo and Uzur Dzhuzupbetook of Kyrgyzstan took bronze.

Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics following a lively acrobatic team routine that wowed the judges and produced a total score well ahead of the United States, who takes silver.

Russia, the dominant force in artistic swimming, have been excluded from the Games and in their absence China pulled through to win gold with the US taking silver and Spain claiming the bronze medal in the acrobatic team event.

Wearing red sequined swimsuits, the Chinese team tossed one swimmer high into the air, drawing applause from the crowd as she performed flips into the water.

The theme of China's acrobatic routine was "Light of Life," and the music served as a fierce backdrop to the performance as the singer chanted during portions of the song.

Paris marks the first time the acrobatic routine, which involves complex jumps, flips and tosses, has been introduced in Olympic artistic swimming.

The US delivered an ethereal routine with the theme "the sorceresses," earning them their first medal in the team event since the Athens Games in 2004.

China scored a total of 996.1389 points with the U.S. 81.7968 on 914.3421 and Spain third with 900.7319.

China, who were favourites to win the acrobatic team title in the lead-up to Paris, have an opportunity to win another gold when the duet artistic swimming event begins on Friday.


More news from Sports