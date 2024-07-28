Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhakar becomes first Indian woman to win medal in shooting

Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for the UAE at the opening ceremony
Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.
She became the first woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.
Bhaker won India's first medal in the ongoing mega event, a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.
It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.
South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.
On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol qualification round to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rhythm Sangwan failed to make it to the finals after finishing in 15th place.
