E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhakar becomes first Indian woman to win medal in shooting

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
India's Manu Bhaker poses on the podium. — AFP
India's Manu Bhaker poses on the podium. — AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:10 PM

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

She became the first woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.


Bhaker won India's first medal in the ongoing mega event, a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.


South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol qualification round to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rhythm Sangwan failed to make it to the finals after finishing in 15th place.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports