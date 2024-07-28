Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhakar becomes first Indian woman to win medal in shooting

India's Manu Bhaker poses on the podium. — AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:10 PM

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

She became the first woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker won India's first medal in the ongoing mega event, a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.