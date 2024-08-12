Paris bids farewell to 2024 Summer Olympics; Tom Cruise hands Olympic flag to LA

The athlete, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds
Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the closing ceremony of the Paris Games as the French capital handed over to the next host Los Angeles.
The glittering closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles Olympics.
The closing ceremony was the final act of 17 days of frequently breathtaking sporting action set against the backdrop of iconic Parisian landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the Chateau de Versailles.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are the highlights from the Paris Olympics closing ceremony:
Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass waved the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony.
General view of fireworks at the stadium during the formation and raising of the Olympic Rings performance.
ALSO READ:
The athlete, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds
Indian veteran Jeev Milkha Singh relishing the challenge of competing alongside the ‘young guns’ on tour
The Dubai Golden Visa Awardee from India said competing at the Paris Games was one of the highlights of his journey in golf
India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey on Thursday as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice
American shoots ten-under 61 as Dubai Golden Visa awardee Jeev Milkha Singh looks to challenge the younger players after finishing tied 9th
Andre de Grasse ran a superb last leg to bring the Tokyo silver medallists home in 37.50 seconds for a second gold in the event following their 1996 success
Spain won their first Olympic men's football title since 1992
Khelif, who was thrown out of last year's world championships, claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu