Paralympic legends Masters and Storey light up Games

Oksana Masters of the United States in action at the Paris Olympics. REUTERS/Maria Abranches

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:52 PM

US cyclist Oksana Masters and British Paralympic great Sarah Storey added to their title hauls in early action on Wednesday as star Italian fencer Bebe Vio began her medal campaign with an easy victory.

Masters, who was born in Ukraine with birth defects believed to be linked to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, including missing thumbs and weight-bearing bones in her legs, claimed the seventh Paralympic gold of her career by winning the H4-5 category.

The 35-year-old, who was adopted by an American family, has previously won medals in rowing and in a range of winter sports including cross-country skiing.

Storey, who is competing in her ninth Paralympics at the age of 46, slammed the Paris organisers after winning the 18th gold medal of a career that began in swimming by taking the C5 time trial in the Paris suburbs ahead of French hope Heidi Gaugain.

Born without a functioning left hand, Storey has now won 29 Paralympics medals of all colours since she made her debut at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

But Storey said the course that measured 14.1 kilometres was "appalling" and said she had never raced on a Games course shorter than 22km.

"This is the shortest Paralympic time trial we have ever had, and I think it's a real shame because we don't get to showcase para-sport in the way we want to," Storey told British media.

"You'll have to ask organisers. There's plenty of time in the day for us to do two laps like the men. Having fought so hard for parity in women's cycling, to not have it is a real disappointment."

Another of the global stars of Paralympism, Beatrice 'Bebe' Vio, began her title defence with an easy win in the women's foil category B quarter-final against Ukrainian Nadiia Doloh.

Vio, who uses prosthetic arms after having all four limbs amputated when she contracted meningitis at the age of 11, won 15-2 to progress to the semifinal stage in the ornate surroundings of the Grand Palais.