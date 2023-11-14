Palm Tees spreading their branches and golf eco-initiative awareness in the UAE and Middle East

Co-founder of Palm Tees, Luke Roebuck, stock checking his Palm Tees box of Tees at the recent WATC on the Driving Range at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 4:43 PM

Palm Tees, recently established by co-founders, UAE entrepreneurs, Alex MacDonald and Luke Roebuck appear to be gaining traction and resonating with the UAE and Middle East golfing and corporate community.

This week Palm Tees are being sold through the Merchandise Shop through tournament suppliers and supporters ProSports International at the DP World Tour Championship, being held at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from Thursday, November 16 to Sunday, November 19.

Luke Roebuck, co-founder of Palm Tees, said at the announcement: “We have been energized by the interest levels for our Palm Tees products in the UAE as well as wider afield.

“We partnered recently with the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) with organisers Falcon & Associates, the Emirates Golf Federation and the IGF.

“We are now in the golf retail Merchandise Store of the season-ending tournament on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai,” Roebuck added. “We attended the ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh last month on the Ladies European Tour and now we will return to Riyadh to support the Arab Golf Federation initiatives.

“We are also commercially available at eGolf Megastore (Al Quoz), The Pro Shop (Dubai Production City) and many of the UAE golf clubs, who are coming on board as partners,” he added.

“We have also engaged with many of the UAE golf initiatives locally, including the UAE International Pairs, Race to Obidos and the recently launched OpenRound Golf.’

“We have aligned with the Arab Golf Federation for their Arab Golf Championship events to be held from November 28 to 30 at Riyadh Golf Club, KSA, for the following 54-hole Divisions -Ladies, Under 18 Boys, Under 15 Boys and Under 13 Boys (36-holes), as well as Under 15 Girls,” said Roebuck.

“We will provide our Palm Tees for all players and officials for the week, as well as for their Practice Rounds on November 27,”

For further information Visit www.PalmTees.ae