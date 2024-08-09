Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins historic javelin gold in Olympics

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. — Reuters

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the men's javelin throw gold at the Paris Olympics with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 on Thursday.

This is Pakistan's first Olympic gold in an individual category in history.

India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45.

Grenada's Anderson Peters (88.54) claimed the bronze medal.