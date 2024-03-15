Oman's Al Mouj Golf is joint winner of Player's Choice honour at Asian Tour Awards Night

Al Mouj Golf is designed by International golfing legend Greg Norman. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 1:57 PM

At the recent Asian Tour Awards Night held at the Wynn Palace in Macau, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, were the joint winners of the 2023 Players’ Choice Course of the Year.

Al Mouj Golf hosted the 2023 International Series – Oman on the Asian Tour won by Takumi Kanaya (Japan) by four shots with a 10 under par 72 hole score with rounds of 69, 71, 67 and 71.

Al Mouj Golf shared the award with Hong Kong Golf Club.

On a night of celebration for the Asian Tour, Andy Ogletree (US), winner of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit title, as well as The International Series Order of Merit, won the Kyi Hla Han Award for the Player of the Year on the Asian Tour – being voted for by a player’s poll.

Al Mouj Golf, designed by Greg Norman, was officially opened in September, 2012, and has previously hosted a number of tournaments on both the Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour.

The course is played at 7,438 yards and a par 72.

Al Mouj Golf also recently hosted last month the 2024 International Series – Oman on the Asian Tour won by Carlos Ortiz (Mex) with a four stroke victory from Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) with Joaquin Niemann (Chile) a further shot back.

