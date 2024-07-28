Olympics organisers cancel first triathlon training over Seine pollution

More than 10,000 Olympic athletes will be cruising through the Seine and passing through the City of Love's landmarks in as many as 100 boats
The first training session for triathletes at the Paris Olympics was scrapped Sunday due to pollution in the River Seine, organisers said.
Following a meeting "on the water quality" and tests, "a joint decision was taken to cancel the swimming part of the triathlon orientation," a Paris 2024 and World Triathlon statement said.
The River Seine was declared clean enough for swimming in tests from mid-July, but doubts remained as to whether the waters would be fit for competition.
"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that the priority is the health of the athletes. The analysis carried out yesterday in the Seine showed water quality levels that... do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place," the statement said.
Organisers blamed rain in recent days and said they were "confident" water quality would improve enough before the triathlon competition is due to start on July 30.
In the event of heavy rain, untreated sewage can be washed into the river.
If the quality is below standards a "Plan B" involves postponing the events for a few days or moving the marathon swimming to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the Marne river east of Paris.
On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine along with Paris 2024 chief organiser Tony Estanguet.
ALSO READ:
More than 10,000 Olympic athletes will be cruising through the Seine and passing through the City of Love's landmarks in as many as 100 boats
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are among singers who have been spotted in Paris, triggering rumours they could take part in the ceremony
The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics
The line-up of icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen
Ledecky said there were issues still to be resolved when asked at a USA swim team press conference if she felt races at the 2024 Paris Games would be fair
Thibus was suspended by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) in February after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine
Australian Olympic team chief Anna Meares said the cases were confined to the water polo team
The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25m purse, with $20m allocated to the Individual Event and $5m to the Team Event at the Staffordshire course