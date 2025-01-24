Novak Djokovic retires injured to put Zverev in Australian Open final

Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing the first set 7-6(5) against Alex Zverev on Friday to put the German through to his first Australian Open final.

The Serb's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarter-finals.

Zverev will meet the winner of the Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton match in Sunday's decider as he bids for his first Grand Slam title.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Djokovic's long wait for a record 25th major title will go on, a year after he exited Melbourne Park with a semi-final loss to Sinner.

There were doubts about his fitness ahead of the match and he came out at Rod Laver Arena with his left thigh strapped.

But there was little indication Djokovic was struggling until late in the set when he noticeably began trudging slowly between points and muttering in frustration at his players' box.

After losing the set, he promptly informed Zverev that he could not go on and shook hands with the chair umpire before exiting to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

"The very first thing I want to say is, please guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury," Zverev said in his on-court interview.