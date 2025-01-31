Noble Legacy Masters lead the charge after competitive Round 1 battle of UGC Season 2

Ravi Khanna of the Noble Legacy Masters in action! at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Alongside Saket Kanoi, the duo finished strong in 4th place.. Photo Alex Leyno

A bright but blustery afternoon set the stage for Round 1 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on Thursday, where changing winds and challenging greens kept players on their toes.

Despite the challenges, it was the Noble Legacy Masters who earned the day's accolades by leading both the team and individual standings in a fiercely competitive opening round.

The Masters posted a solid score of 292 points to take an early lead in the team event while defending champions Tristar Gladiators kept them in their sights with 277 points. The Sultans of Swing, playing in memory of their late teammate Rohan Malhotra, sat just one point behind in third on 276.

Individually, the Noble Legacy Masters maintained dominance, with Shenal Patel and Sidney Desouza topping the leaderboard with 81 points.

The duo finished five clear of Shershaah Eagles' Najla Bartette and Prateek Pant, who put in an impressive performance to secure second place with 76 points. Avani Shah and Alireza Haji, also from the Eagles, rounded out the top three with 75.

Noble Legacy Masters' Saket Kanoi(yellow), Naima Maya from Shershaah Eagles (white) and Arjun Khanna (black) of Tristar Gladiators. - Photo Alex Leyno

Achal Ghai, ower of the Noble Legacy Masters was thrilled with his squad’s performance but emphasized the collective effort behind their success and that there were more challenges to confront in the upcoming two rounds.

“It’s all about teamwork and preparation,” Ghai said. “We’ve worked hard to build this squad, and even brought in a coach who conducted two clinics before the tournament to ensure we were ready.”

While Patel and Desouza grabbed the headlines, Ghai stressed that every player contributed to the team’s strong start.

“I’m thrilled to see Shenal and Sidney leading the pack, but this is a team effort," He said. "Every player stepped up and played with passion - many even outperformed themselves. I couldn’t be happier with how we’ve started.”

The UGC wasn’t just about competition—it was about building bonds and new friendships. Aman Chopra (right) of The A Team hosted a regreshment stop at Dubai Creek, proving the spirit of camaraderie. - Photo Alex Leyno.

Despite the early success, Ghai remains fully aware that the battle is far from over.

“The pressure is on now,” he said. “We need to push even harder when the tournament moves to Emirates Golf Club next week. This is just the beginning, and we’re ready for the challenge.”

Strength of the Field

If Round 1 proved anything, it’s that this season’s Ultimate Golf Challenge is set to be an intense contest. Only eight points separated the top 10 pairs, demonstrating just how close the competition was.

Among those in the mix were Najla Bartette and Prateek Pant of Shershaah Eagles, with 76 points in second place who were followed closely by Avani Shah and Alireza Haji (Shershaah Eagles), Nicsha Rodriguez and Yana Jamieson (The Brain & Performance Centre) and Saket Kanoi and Ravi Khanna (Noble Legacy Masters) all with matching 75 points.

The Noble Legacy Masters take the lead after a strong Round 1 at the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2, Dubai Creek. Alex Leyno

Shershaah Eagles is owned by Harry Gandhi who commented: “It was a fantastic start, and we’re looking forward to the next two days as we push for the top. I thought we were well-organized and are thrilled to be part of the UGC for a second season. It was competitive, but most importantly, a lot of fun.”

For many players, the Creek’s grainy greens and unpredictable winds made for a challenging test, but it was all part of the fun.

“I’m kinda glad I had a pretty average round, but I managed to put some points on the board,” said Shenal Patel, of the Noble Legacy Masters. “I haven’t played in a little while, and this is my first time in this kind of competition. I just tried to keep the nerves at bay, find my rhythm, and focus.”

A Homecoming for Najla Bartette

For Najla Bartette, who finished second in the pairs competition with Prateek Pant, playing at Dubai Creek felt like a return to familiar surroundings.

“Honestly, I love the Creek because I was a member a long time ago,” she said. “For me, it was a homecoming. I wasn’t expecting anything, just trying to have fun. We played well without knowing where we stood, so it was a nice surprise to come back to the clubhouse and find out we were in second.”

The leaderboard may be set for now, but with two rounds still to go on February 7 & 13 the Ultimate Golf Challenge is just getting started.

Next stop: Emirates Golf Club, where the competition is sure to heat up even further.

Round 1 Standings

Teams

1. Noble Legacy Masters 292

2. Tristar Gladiators 277

3. Sultans of Swing 276