Nikhil Kohli: From Jabalpur’s basketball courts in India to the lush fairways of Dubai

Nikhil Kohli says he's looking forward to contributing my best towards The A Team. - Supplied photo

Nikhil Kohli’s path to joining The A Team for Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, an amateur tournament like no other, is full of excitement and fresh opportunities.

Having called Dubai home for the past 17 years, Nikhil is eager to make his debut with a team that finished 3rd in the inaugural season and is now aiming for the top spot when the tournament tees off on Thursday, January 30, at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

“Joining The A Team is a dream,” says Nikhil. “I’m thrilled to be playing alongside such a talented group, making new connections, and doing everything to help the team succeed. The goal is clear: make sure ‘A’ stays No. 1.”

For Nikhil, it’s not just about golf; it’s about the energy and camaraderie within the team.

“The first thing that stood out to me was the positivity everyone radiated,” he explains. “It’s not just about the scores or results – the focus is on supporting each other, pushing one another to improve, and working together for the team’s success. That’s what makes The A Team unique.”

With 12 years of golfing experience, Nikhil brings skill and confidence to the team. “I’m eager to raise my game and do my part in helping the team succeed,” he says. “I’ve honed my skills over the years, and I’m ready to put them to the test with The A Team.”

While golf has been Nikhil’s passion for over a decade, his sports journey began much earlier. Growing up in Jabalpur, India Nikhil played basketball in school and developed a love for the game.

Historic wonders

Jabalpur is a historic city renowned for its rich heritage and natural wonders. It is celebrated as the birthplace of the mystic Osho Rajneesh, home to the stunning marble rocks along the sacred Narmada River at Bhedaghat, and a gateway to the famed Kanha Tiger Reserve and numerous national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Additionally, Jabalpur holds a unique place in sports history as the birthplace of snooker.

“Cricket is the go-to sport for every Indian, but basketball caught my attention, especially because of my height,” Nikhil shares. “And of course, I couldn’t ignore snooker. Jabalpur is where it all began, and the first snooker table is still at the Narmada Club. It’s a piece of history.”

Primary focus

These days, golf is Nikhil’s primary focus. As a newcomer to The A Team, he admits to feeling a bit of nervous excitement.

“There’s no pressure, but it’s a little nerve-wracking at first,” he says. “But I’ll be ready for it. There’s always so much to learn from other people's experiences and I’m open to doing that from every member of the team while contributing my best. "