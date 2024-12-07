Niemann holds his nerve in dramatic sudden-death playoff to win $5m PIF Saudi International title

Champion Joaquin Niemann of Chile (L) and Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, pose with the International Series trophy following the final round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia. - Supplied photo

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann produced a masterclass of golf under the highest pressure to scoop the $1 million winner’s prize in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers on Saturday for his second win in the Kingdom this year on the Asian Tour.

Niemann needed two holes of a play-off to secure the title when he birdied the 396-yard par four 18th for the second time in a row while Caleb Surratt, from 10 feet, and Cameron Smith, from seven, both narrowly missed their putts for a three. The trio had all birdied the first playoff hole, also the 18th - minutes earlier.

The playoff win, which follows his triumph in the LIV Series Jeddah event in March, also secured the The International Series Rankings first prize for the 26-year-old Niemann from Santiago whose magical chip from light rough to three feet finally secured this important victory.

Adam Bresnu, the 20-year-old Moroccan winner of the Amateur Medal, in action during the final round, where he secured an impressive tied-sixth finish. - Supplied photo

Surratt, 20, who was chasing his first professional victory and shot a final-round 66, ensured it was no easy cruise for Niemann, who converted six birdies in his final-round 67 for a four-round 21 below-par total of 263.

However, both Surratt and Niemann surprisingly bogeyed their 72nd hole, the 18 th, to allow Smith into a play-off following the Australian’s best-of-the-day 62 earlier on Saturday.

Smith, the 2022 Open Champion, had earlier written off his chances of being in the final mix when he spoke to media but had not reckoned on uncharacteristic errors on the final hole the leading duo saw Surratt’s tee shot finding water and Niemann’s drive landing in thick rough.

John Catlin and Joaquin Niemann proudly pose with their trophies after an unforgettable tournament.in Saudi Arabia. - Supplied photo

After the drama, champion Niemann paid fulsome praise to Golf Saudi, the organisers of the event and responsible for the incredible growth in popularity of the sport in the Kingdom, which produced a record five players good enough to play in this year’s event, now one of the most highly-rated golf tournaments in the region.

Niemann said, ‘I’m seeing golf developing here in Saudi Arabia thanks to Golf Saudi and it’s great to see them taking the game to the next level here. I’m delighted to be part of that and seeing kids here too watching us play is a good sign for a bright future.’

Meanwhile, Peter Uihlein had started the day in pole position to finish The International Series Rankings in the top spot but the sure touch that had earned him victory in the previous event in Qatar and had taken him into contention after three rounds here completely deserted him when it mattered most on Saturday.

The American dropped three strokes after the turn, suffering a disastrous double bogey six at the 11 th having bogeyed the previous hole, and tumbled to joint 29th overall after a three-over 74, 13 under par.

It left him second behind Niemann in The International Series Rankings with New Zealander Ben Campbell is in third place following his fourth position in Riyadh thanks to a closing 64 for 20 under-par overall.

John Catlin, another American, was also in the winner’s circle after the event for finishing top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit, which he had secured before this tournament where he finished joint 34th at 12 under par following a closing round of 65.

The leading Arab finisher was 20-year-old amateur Adam Bresnu (Morocco) who strung together highly creditable rounds of 66, 68, 67 and 66 to finish at 17 under overall for a share of sixth place.

Bresnu, won the recent PanArab Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club, which earned him invitations to play in last week’s International Series – Qatar, where he made the cut, as well as this week’s Riyadh tournament.

For further information Visit www.internationalseries.com

Results

(7,411 Yards, Par 71)

Niemann (Chile) 65. 66. 65. 67. 263.