Nico Colsaerts: A fresh take on commentary and ‘performance’ at the DP World Tour Championship

Nico Colsaerts (L) interviews Italian golfer Edoardo Molinari at the DP World Tour Championship. - Photo Instagram

This week at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, UAE resident and golf ambassador Nico Colsaerts brought his unique insight to the TV commentary box.

Known for his straightforward style, Colsaerts has been making waves on-screen, adding his personality and expertise to the live coverage of the season-ending event.

In a recent conversation with Khaleej Times, Colsaerts shared, "I’m in the TV commentary box all week doing commentary work for Tour Productions. I think I can add my personality to the coverage. I like to refer to my TV skills as 'relevant information delivery.”

For those tuning in, it's clear that Nico’s approach to commentary isn't just about calling the shots — it's about delivering the kind of insightful commentary that is both informative and engaging.

When asked what makes this week special, Nico reflected on how far his journey has come since moving to the UAE.

"It’s always exciting to be back in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship," he explained. "We are staying at JA Resort, Jebel Ali with the TV crew, and on my way to work each day, I swing by The Brain & Performance Centre."

Colsaerts, who now calls Dubai home, has become a trusted ambassador for the Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World-owned facility that has helped him refine his mental and physical approach to the game. “

“The guys at The Brain & Performance Centre have been extremely helpful over the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s certainly been part of the jigsaw puzzle to get myself back on track, both in my career and my overall wellbeing."

The DP World Tour Championship is a key event in Colsaerts’ calendar and with his blend of experience, humour, and a newfound focus on performance, he’s making an impact both in the commentary box and as a golfer.

As he balances his role as an ambassador for the Brain & Performance Centre with his work in TV, Nico continues to inspire those around him — proving that even in the world of professional sport, there's always room for growth and improvement.

At one point, it looked like Nico might have to give up his day job and transition to being a full-time golf commentator across various media platforms. However, all of that changed just a few weeks ago when he finished runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, earning him a spot on the DP World Tour for 2025.

Nico Colsaerts gave Khaleej Times a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the TV coverage for this week’s DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, sharing some eye-opening statistics.

