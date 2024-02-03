Newcastle fight back in epic 4-4 thriller with Luton as Everton fight for survival

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson in action with Luton Town's Gabriel Osho Action. - Reuters

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 10:38 PM

Relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 draw thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite's last-gasp goal on Saturday as Brighton & Hove Albion climbed to seventh in the Premier League table with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United fought back from two goals down in a rollercoaster 4-4 draw with Luton Town, who stayed just outside the drop zone, and new signing David Datro Fofana scored twice to earn relegation-threatened Burnley a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

At Goodison Park, Branthwaite headed in the equaliser at the back post in the 94th minute. Tottenham striker Richarlison had netted a first-half brace against his old team.

"It is a massive point, we have had a rough patch recently," Branthwaite told BBC. "We took our chances, obviously a bit disappointed with the goals we conceded but it is a good point and shows the fight we have as a team.

"We worked putting pressure on the keeper (at set-pieces)through the week and it worked well."

Spurs are fourth in the table on 44 points while Everton are 18th on 19 points.

Brighton ended a run of three games without a win to move level on 35 points with Manchester United who have a game in hand. Palace, whose loss piled more pressure on manager Roy Hodgson, are five points above the drop zone in 14th.

Lewis Dunk opened the floodgates for Brighton in the third minute and they were up 3-0 at halftime after goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace's German midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (R) kicks the ball past Brighton's English defender Lewis Dunk during the English Premier League. - AFP

"We killed the game off in the first half. A top performance from everyone," Brighton captain Dunk told the BBC. "It is always nice to score a goal and especially in a derby.

"Hopefully, now we can go on a run of winning games."

At St James' Park, Newcastle's Sean Longstaff scored twice in a first half that ended 2-2, but Luton went 4-2 up through a Carlton Morris penalty and Elijah Adebayo's strike.

Extraordinary draw

On an extraordinary afternoon, Kieran Trippier pulled one back and substitute Harvey Barnes equalised in the 73rd minute.

Newcastle are ninth with 33 points and Luton are 16th on 20.

"To be honest, I don't know what the feeling is," Longstaff said. "I feel as though, with no disrespect to Luton, we should win at home. And going twice ahead, we should win it. It could be an important point come the end of the season."

Burnley clawed back from two goals down against Fulham and Fofana bundled home the equaliser in the 91st minute.

Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz had struck within four first-half minutes to put Fulham in a commanding position, only to be undone at the death.

Chelsea loanee Fofana had pulled a goal back for Burnley in the 71st minute before sliding in to push Wilson Odobert's cross over the line.

"Completely disappointed, we should win this game," Fulham midfielder Willian said. "It was completely our fault as well.

"The game was under control for 90 minutes, we should have taken the three points for sure. To concede two goals like we did is really disappointing."

The draw kept Burnley second-bottom of the standings, seven points from the safety zone. Fulham are 12th.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brighton 4 (Dunk 3, Hinshelwood 33, Buonanotte 34, Pedro 85) Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 72)

Burnley 2 (Fofana 71, 90+2) Fulham 2 (Palhinha 18, Muniz 21)

Everton 2 (Harrison 30, Branthwaite 90+4) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 4, 41)

Newcastle 4 (Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73) Luton 4 (Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris 59-pen, Adebayo 62)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Chelsea v Wolves, Manchester United v West Ham, Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (all 1400), Arsenal v Liverpool (1630)

Playing Monday

Brentford v Manchester City (2000)