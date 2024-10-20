Sun, Oct 20, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

New Zealand beat South Africa to win first Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa was chasing a target of 159 runs

Published: Sun 20 Oct 2024, 9:28 PM

Updated: Sun 20 Oct 2024, 9:40 PM

  • By
  • AFP

New Zealand's Rosemary Mair celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Nadine de Klerk. Photo: Reuters

An outstanding all-round performance by Amelia Kerr led New Zealand to their first ever Women's T20 World Cup title as they beat South Africa by a commanding 32 runs in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Kerr top-scored with 43 as New Zealand posted an imposing 158-5 in their 20 overs before taking 3-24, and crucially picking up the key wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, to restrict South Africa to 126-9.


