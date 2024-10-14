New Zealand thrash Pakistan to reach Women's T20 World Cup semis

Action during the Pakistan versus New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai on Monday. Courtesy: ICC Twitter

Some fine bowling from Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson propelled New Zealand into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a 54-run thrashing of Pakistan in their last group match on Monday.

Off-spinner Carson, who was named player of the match, took 2-7 from her three overs while Kerr ended with 3-14 as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for just 56 in 11.4 overs.

New Zealand, who posted 110-6 off their 20 overs, became the second team from Group A to make it to the last-four after holders Australia who finish on top.

Defeat marked the end of Pakistan's hopes of qualifying and meant that India were also eliminated, paying the price for their opening 58-run defeat by New Zealand.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," said New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

"We will certainly celebrate tonight but this is just the next stage of a tournament we are looking forward to."

Pakistan needed to reach the target in just 10.4 overs if they were to improve their net run rate enough to overhaul the White Ferns in the table.

But they started their chase on a shaky note, losing openers Aliya Riaz, promoted up to opener, for nought and Muneeba Ali (15) inside the first five overs.

It was downhill thereafter, with Sadaf Shamas (two) being clean bowled by Fran Jonas and Iram Javed (three) being run out by a direct throw from Lea Tahuhu.

Reduced to 28-5 at the end of powerplay, Pakistan never recovered.

Skipper Fatima Sana, who was back with the team after flying home briefly to Pakistan following the death of her father, played a lone hand, making 21 in a lost cause. "We were good with the ball but we have to improve our batting and fielding," said Sana reflecting on the eight catches that Pakistan put down. "We were not up to the mark. I think our seniors should step up in these kinds of matches." New Zealand were off to a steady start after electing to bat first, with Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Plimmer (17) sharing 41 runs for the opening wicket. But Pakistan struck soon after the powerplay, dismissing both openers and Kerr (nine) in quick succession. Pakistan paid the price for their sloppy fielding with Sidra Amin dropping a sitter off Nida Dar when Sophie Devine was on 14. Devine, though, failed to capitalise and was scooped up by Sana at long on off Sadia Iqbal for 19.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler, picking up 3-18, including the wicket of Brooke Halliday for 22.