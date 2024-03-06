New golf event to provide exciting opportunities for student-athletes in Asia and Africa

Kartik Singh (Ind), JAGA student and Champion of the Asian Junior Masters 2024 at Black Mountain Golf Club, Thailand. - Supplied photo

Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA) have announced the launch of the exciting Optimas-JAGA International Series and Order of Merit, supported by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC).

Designed to provide student-athletes in Asia and Africa with more opportunities to compete in world-class events without the burden of extensive travel, the Optimas-JAGA International Series will consist of over 25 events in various Asia Pacific countries.

The Series will kick off at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club from April 12-14, 2024 with a practice round on 11th April.

John Laroche, CEO and Founder of the Junior Asian Golf Academy commented, “JAGA would like to thank the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation and Emirates Golf Federation for partnering with JAGA and understanding our vision.

“As junior golf continues to rapidly develop in the region we feel that it is important to provide players with the platform to compete and gain exposure for the next level," he added. "We would also like to thank Optimas for their generous support with the International Series which will be a springboard for these student-athletes."

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Emirates Golf Federation Vice-Chairman remarked: “We at the Emirates Golf Federation look forward to working alongside JAGA and the different opportunities that they provide for the region.

“The International Series event in April will give the top players across the Asia Pacific and Africa an opportunity to showcase their talent."

Interested participants are encouraged to reach out to their local association for more information, or send your applications to events@j-aga.com

Tournament entry applications and bursary applications are due by March 22, 202

