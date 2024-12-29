NBA suspends Naji Marshall, Jusuf Nurkic, PJ Washington for altercation

The incident started with 9:02 left in the third quarter of Dallas' 98-89 road victory over Phoenix. Nurkic committed an offensive foul
Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks punches Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns during the second half. — AFP
The Dallas Mavericks' Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and the Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic is suspended three games without pay for their altercation in a game on Friday night, the NBA announced.
Mavericks forward PJ Washington was suspended one game without pay for escalating the fight by pushing Nurkic to the floor.
The incident started with 9:02 left in the third quarter of Dallas' 98-89 road victory over Phoenix. Nurkic committed an offensive foul and the center had words with Marshall. Nurkic swung his arm and hit the Mavericks forward on the top of his head, and Marshall retaliated by punching Nurkic in the face.
Game officials and players attempted to separate the players when Washington shoved Nurkic, who fell to the floor.
All three players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game. Marshall tried to "engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms," the NBA said in a statement.
Marshall will begin his suspension and Washington will serve his on Saturday night when the Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic starts his suspension on Saturday night in a road game against the Golden State Warriors.
Marshall, 26, is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.2 minutes in 26 games (eight starts) this season. He has career averages of 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 19.9 minutes in 256 games (44 starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans (2020-24) and Mavericks.
Nurkic, 30, has averages of 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 24.3 minutes in 23 games (all starts) this season.
Chicago selected him 16th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, and the Bulls traded him on draft day to the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic has career averages of 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 24.6 minutes in 562 games (481 starts) for the Nuggets (2014-17), Trail Blazers (2017-23) and Suns (2023-present).
Washington, 26, is averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 32.4 minutes in 25 games (24 starts) this season.
The Charlotte Hornets selected him 12th overall in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky. Washington has career averages of 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 30.4 minutes in 358 games (288 starts) for the Hornets (2019-24) and Mavericks.