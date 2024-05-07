NBA Abu Dhabi Games tickets go on sale

The two preseason games will be held on October 4 and October 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 6:44 PM

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games has gone on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.ae.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will feature the 17-time NBA champions Boston Celtics and defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on October 4 and October 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi also announced that four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will headline the return of “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” and “NBA District”, two interactive fan events that will take place in October in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

The weekend-long NBA District will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat for the third consecutive year from October 3 to October 6. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA talent appearances, basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Both the Celtics and Nuggets are participating in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which are airing live in the UAE on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

